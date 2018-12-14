Romanian investor pours EUR 7 million in luxury hotel

Local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi developed a modern hospitality centre that involved EUR 7 million worth of investments in the north-eastern Romania city of Suceava.

He plans to launch a franchise based on the hotel’s blueprints, under which franchisees can replicate the entire hotel or only part of it: the restaurant, the coffee-shop that includes a library or the bio spa.

The hotel has 90 rooms awarded four stars and six luxury apartments awarded five stars.

Mandachi Hotel & Spa became a member of the largest franchise platform in Romania, www.francizelacheie.ro, that offers several businesses: Magnificus Plaza (a network of event rooms), Spartan (restaurant chain), Hercules (tavern-like restaurants) and Baba Cloanta (the first franchise in Romania that sells burgers cooked on the hob). Erichman, a chain of building material, finishing and fitting shops with 20 years of experience on the market, is another member of the platform.

