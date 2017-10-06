Romanian investigation on waste oil management targets Toyota dealer

Romanian police officers carried out searches at several companies yesterday, including at Mercedes and Toyota dealers, in a tax evasion case related to waste oil management services. The prosecutors have calculated possible damages of EUR 29 million.

Toyota Romania representatives said that they’ve submitted all documents requested by the local criminal investigation bodies, reports News.ro. The company has fulfilled all its obligations to the Environmental Fund Administration “with sincerity”.

Authorities verified 17 companies involved in the collection, recovery or disposal of waste oil. The companies issued certificates for the management of these oils. Some companies recorded false legal operations to avoid paying a tax of RON 2 per liter to the Environmental Fund Administration between January 2011 and December 2013. The damage is estimated at EUR 29 million.

[email protected]