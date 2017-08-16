Romanian association works on Saxon heritage inventory

Local Renascendis Association is currently working on a project aimed at making a complete inventory of objects of historical and artistic value preserved in the Evangelical parishes of Carta, Bruiu, Gherdeal and Somartin in Sibiu county, and Cincu, Toarcla and Cincsor in Brasov county.

Within this project, which will end in late September, the association will identify, investigate, document, and inventory pieces made of wood, old textiles, church furniture, decorations, books and documents existing in the seven fortified churches included in the project.

“Most of these objects have never been investigated before, or are completely unknown to both experts and the general public. Often in a poor state of conservation, many are likely to be destroyed or disappear because their value is not known,” reads a statement from Renascendis Association.

The project aims to document and save these heritage objects, and to introduce them into the scientific and touristic circuit.

Detailed records of all these objects, as well as photos, will be published online at resturisirosturi.ro, an online platform that also contributes to the tourist promotion of the seven fortified churches included in this project. Moreover, those involved in this project will print tourist maps in Romanian, English and German, and will also organize an exhibition with photos taken during field documentation.

Through this project, the Renascendis Association continues the inventory of mobile Saxon heritage owned by the C.A. Evangelical Church in Romania, which was initiated last year within the pilot project Remains and sense. Forgotten treasures of the Saxon communities around Fagaras.

Irina Marica, [email protected]