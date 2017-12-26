0 °C
Bucharest
Dec 26, 23:13

Romanian insurance market up 6% in the first nine months

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The volume of gross written premiums in the Romanian insurance market increased by 6% in the first nine months of this year reaching RON 7.32 billion (EUR 1.5 billion), according to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The gross written premiums in the general insurance sector amounted to RON 5.78 billion (EUR 1.2 billion) during this period, up 1% year-on-year.

The life insurance sector totaled RON 1.52 billion (EUR 327.5 million), up 30% year-on-year.

The Romanian insurance market is still dominated by the general insurance, respectively the car insurance sector. The mandatory car insurance sector (RCA) amounted to RON 2.86 billion (EUR 616 million) in the first nine months of this year. However, the life insurance segment has started going up lately.

The top ten local companies generated 88% of the total volume of gross written premiums in the first nine months.

Overall, there were more than 14 million active insurance contracts at the end of September.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list