Romanian industry revives in May due to increasing orders

The industrial activity in Romania picked up in May after the April slowdown, and came close to the March level, when it reached the peak of the last months.

The industry revival in May was due to increasing orders, according to IRSOP and SNSPA’s industrial barometer.

The production volume indicator rose from 57 points in April to 63 points in May, very close to the peak of 64 points in March. The indicator was significantly above the 50-point threshold, which separates contraction from expansion.

The indicator for the number of employees dropped from 54 points in April to 49 points in May, but most indicators have seen increases.

According to official statistics recently published by the National Statistics Institute (INS), industrial production in Romania grew by 5.4% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, after a 0.6% decrease in April compared to April 2016.

Industry is a key sector of the Romanian economy, with a contribution of about 23% to the formation of the GDP.

