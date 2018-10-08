Romanian households see 25% higher revenues in second quarter of 2018

The average revenues of households in Romania increased by 24.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, to RON 4,151 (EUR 888).

The average expenses increased by 27.2%, reaching RON 3,558 (EUR 762), according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Salaries were the main source of revenues for Romanian households, with an average share of 67.5%, followed by social benefits (18.4%). In kind revenues represented 7.4%, mainly representing auto consumption.

On the expenses side, Romanian households spent most on consumption (61.4%) and taxes (32.3%). The main consumption expenses were with food (35.2%), rent and utilities (14.4%), alcohol and tobacco (8.6%), transport (7.5%) and clothing (7.4%).

