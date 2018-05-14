Romanian households used 9% less electricity in the first quarter

Romania’s household electricity consumption dropped by 9.2% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of last year, to 2.91 TWh (Terawatt hour), according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Meanwhile, the electricity consumption in the local industry went up by 6.3%, to 11.6 TWh. Thus, the final electricity consumption in Romania reached 14.7 TWh, up by 2.7% compared to the first three months of 2017.

The technological consumption, namely the electricity used to balance the power grids, was also 2.8% higher, at 2.05 TWh, while the electricity exports dropped by almost 16%, to 1.83 TWh.

Romania produced a total of 17.9 TWh of electricity in the first quarter. While the hydropower production went up by 17.7%, to 4.44 TWh, the wind power production declined by 10%, to 2.05 TWh and the photovoltaic power production went down 15%, to 0.25 TWh.

