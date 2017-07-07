Average Romanian household income up in Q1 2017

The average total income of a Romanian household in the first quarter of 2017 went up 5.3% compared to the previous quarter to reach RON 3,250 (EUR 719) per month, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

At the same time, expenses went up 2.6% to RON 2,761 (EUR 611).

A Romanian household is made up on average of 2.6 people, bringing the monthly revenues of a family member to RON 1,233 (EUR 273) in the first quarter of the year, RON 65 (EUR 14.4) more than in the previous quarter.

More than half (59.7%) of the total household income came from salaries between January and March 2017, up from 55% during the same period of 2016. In-kind revenues accounted for 12.3% of the total household income over the same period. In rural areas, in-kind income accounts for 22.6% of total household income, while in urban areas it represents 6.4%.

Monthly household expenditures in the first quarter of the year stood at RON 2,761 (EUR 613.5), and 85% of total income. Household spending per person stood at RON 1,048 (EUR 232.8).

Most of the spending goes towards consumption (70.1%), while 20.9% goes towards taxes. Some 35% of the consumption spending went on food, down from 36.7% on the first quarter of 2016, 19.4% on household expenses such as water, electricity and gas, 7.9% on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, 5.5% on clothing and footwear, 6.7% on transport, 4.8% on furniture and house repair, 5.1% on telecommunications, 5% on health, and 3.2% on culture and leisure.

