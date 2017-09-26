Romanian hotel owners want to bring labor force from abroad

The Government should set up an agency that brings labor from abroad, especially from Asia, hotel owners from the Romanian seaside have suggested, reports local News.ro.

They have been facing a significant staff crisis as many Romanians have gone to work abroad. Hotel owners are willing to pay for intensive Romanian language courses for the foreigners who start working in their hotels.

The labor shortage in the hotel sector could increase next year, Nicolae Bucovala, first deputy president of the Romanian Tourism Employers’ Federation (FPTR), said yesterday. He took part in a public debate on the new tourism law.

A government agency bringing workforce from abroad could help solve the problem, he said.

