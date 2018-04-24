Romanian digs himself ‘hobbit house’

A Romanian man in Tătaru commune, in southern Romania’s Prahova county, has dug himself a seven-room home inside a rock. For the job, he used axes he made himself.

The 63 year old man, who owns a plot in the area of the rocks, was initially looking to set up a shelter for the very hot summer days but ended up digging up seven rooms to his house.

“I have a garden there, I have land. I plucked the brambles, they were everywhere. I planted a walnut orchard. I set up a lake down there. And afterwards, if that rock was there, I thought I should make a shelter for shadow,” Şerban Vasile told Mediafax.

Besides brining in a mattress, a table and chairs, the man also set up a shrine inside his home in the rock.

Iuliana Mareş, the mayor of the Tătaru commune, said the man’s house could turn into a tourist attraction, especially that the area has a similar shelter, made by monks in the 16th century.

(Photo: print screen after Adevarul.ro video)

[email protected]