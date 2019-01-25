Romanian hauliers partly satisfied with EP’s amendments to Mobility Package

Romanian hauliers’ association UNTRR praised the vote given by the European Parliament’s transport and tourism committee (TRAN) on January 22 on amendments to the Mobility Package 1, but said that more is needed in order to prevent protectionism in the market.

“There must be a balance between opening the internal markets and protecting the local public services,” UNTRR stated, according to Economica.net.

UNTRR had previously criticised the amendments to Regulations 1073/2009 inked by TRAN, accusing protectionist provisions in favour of Western companies. It organised protest rallies in Bucharest and Brussels.

The amendments, as passed by TRAN on January 22, will be subject to final vote by the European Parliament most likely in March, TRAN rapporteur informed.

The Mobility Package 1 was published by the European Commission on May 31, 2017, and includes critical proposals for amending European legislation in the field of road transport, such as the proposal for a special law for the application of the Posting Directive no. 71/1996 on road transport. The provisions also include the proposal for revising Regulation 561/2006 on driving and rest time for professional drivers.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)