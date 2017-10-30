A man from Suceava, North-Eastern Romania, is definitely not a fan of Halloween. He has filed a complaint with the Brasov office of the Consumer Protection Authority against specific Halloween products.

The man would want all these products withdrawn from the market because they incite to “murder, witchcraft, terrorism, black magic, psychic terror of innocent children, worship of the dead, and Satanism,” reports local Mediafax.

The man doesn’t like that all the stores are full of Halloween-related products in this period, according to Consumer Protection Authority’s inspectors. They also said that they usually check all the complaints with legal grounds, but that in this case they can’t do much.

“This complaint falls into the “unusual” category. We can only go and check the Halloween-related clothing, decorations, or food products, which we do anyway at any such event,” said Sorin Susanu, chief commissioner CRPC Brasov.

Halloween is a celebration marked on October 31 in countries around the world, including Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]