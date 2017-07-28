Romanian Govt. wants to publish names of firms selling low-quality products

Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose has asked the agriculture and justice ministers to find a legislative solution to make public the names of companies selling lower-quality products compared to other European states.

The Prime Minister’s request comes after the Ministry of Agriculture identified 9 food products for which there are significant differences in quality between those delivered in Romanian shops and those sold in some Western European countries.

“Maybe we find a way, until they do a European norm, we can do an internal one,” said Tudose at the beginning of the Government meeting. “We need a legislative framework that allows us to tell citizens which companies consider us a second-hand county so that we can treat them accordingly,” the PM added.

The agriculture minister had previously said that it was not possible to publish the names of companies selling low-quality products, because there are no norms in this regard and the authorities risk getting sued.

The food tests carried out by the Romanian authorities targeted 29 products. Samples were taken from supermarkets in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, and similar ones in Romania.

[email protected]