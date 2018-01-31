Romanian government reorganizes ministries, structures

The Romanian government decided to split the Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds Ministry (MDRAPFE) into two separate ministries. As such, Romania will have a European Funds Ministry and a Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry.

The two ministries used to be separate during the Ciolos cabinet but were merged into one large ministry during the government of Sorin Grindeanu. The Grindeanu cabinet also had a minister delegate for EU funds, who worked under the coordination of the development minister.

The government said the European Funds Ministry is needed “to ensure a unitary approach and practice in managing the European funds, and to substantially increase their usage levels.”

The European Funds Ministry takes from MDRAPFE the dedicated structures and staff, except those associated with the Regional Operational Program 2007-2013, 2014-2020, and of several other operational programs. The same ministry will take over the activity and staff of the Intermediary Body for the Human Capital Operational Program, currently at the Labor and Social Justice Ministry.

The government also decided that its General Secretariat would take over the structures and activities of the Public Consultation and Social Dialogue Ministry, with the exception of those related to social dialogue, which will be taken over by the Labor and Social Justice Ministry.

At the same time, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation will be subordinated to the Environment Ministry, the National Prognosis Commission will be subordinated to the government’s General Secretariat, while the Agency for Romania’s Digital Agenda to the Communication Ministry.

