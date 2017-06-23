30.5 °C
Romanian geo-park proposed for inclusion in UNESCO global sites network

The Romanian Parliament’s UNESCO commission is trying to identify ways to support the Tinutul Buzaului (Buzau Land) geo-park’s inclusion in the UNESCO global sites network, Agerpres reported.

Buzau is a region in Eastern Romania that has tourist attractions such as the Muddy Volcanoes, the cave settlements in Bozioru, the Eternal Fires in Lopatari, the salt plateau ‘Buzau’s Salt’, the Amber Museum on Colti, as well as Dacian fortresses, medieval monasteries, and traditional villages.

The project of the geo-park was started in 2007, and was developed on the structure of an inter-community development association made up of 18 communes in the hill and mountain areas in the northern part of the Buzau county. Some 48,000 people live in the area.

