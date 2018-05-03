26.6 °C
Romanian Gastronomy Days kick off in Ankara

by Ro Insider
An event dedicated to Romanian gastronomy is on in Turkey’s capital Ankara until May 9.

Called Romanian Gastronomy Days, it takes place at the Sheraton Hotel in the city. It is meant to showcase the cultural closeness between Romania and Turkey in the field of gastronomy.”

The opening of the event also saw the launch of the book “Sharing the same taste: Turkish-Romanian Common Traditional Cuisine.”

Romania and Turkey are also celebrating 140 years of diplomatic relations.

(Photo: Embassy of Romania to Turkey Facebook Page)

