Romanian folk costume promoted in the U.S.

The traditional costume from the Somesului Valley in Romania is promoted in the U.S., as part of a project initiated by Năsăudeanca Cultural Association in partnership with the Produs in Bistriţa-Năsăud Association and local designer Virginia Linul.

The project is carried out with the support of the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere and aims to promote Romanian culture and traditions abroad in the year when Romania marks 100 years since the 1918 Great Union, local Agerpres reported.

A delegation of the Năsăudeanca Cultural Association and its partners will be in the U.S. until April 15, being present at the events organized by the Faculty of Letters of the Arizona State University to celebrate the Centenary of the Great Union. Traditional costumes from the past 100 years are on display at the event, as well as photos of important events aimed at promoting folk costumes from the Năsăud area and traditional products made in Bistriţa-Năsăud county.

Also, Arizona University students and the Romanian community in the region can participate in a workshop where they will learn how to sew threads and beads. They can also participate in a debate, where they will be presented with the touristic, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities in the area of Năsăud.

The project is the first of a series dedicated to promoting the culture and traditions of Somesului Valley in Romanian communities abroad.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Produs în Bistrița-Năsăud on Facebook)