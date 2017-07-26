Romanian firms can get state money to promote abroad

Romanian companies can get up to RON 50,000 (EUR 10,960) per firm to promote their business abroad as part of a government program to support international business expansion. Firms can submit their applications starting July 31.

The funds will be granted to the first companies submitting applications, said business environment minister Ilan Laufer. The companies applying have to contribute 10% of the total amount needed for promotion.

The maximum eligible budget is RON 30,000 (EUR 6,576) per company for taking part at international fairs, RON 15,000 (EUR 3,288) for participating in economic missions abroad, RON 10,000 (EUR 2,192) for creating the company’s visual identity or RON 10,000 for building the website.

Companies can also get money to organize courses for their employees or for market studies. The program has a total budget of RON 71 million (EUR 15.5 million) for the 2017-2020 period. The budget for this year amounts to RON 5 million (EUR 1.1 million).

