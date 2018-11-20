Romanian film festival starts in New York next week

Making Waves, the film festival showcasing the new Romanian cinema, takes place in New York from November 26 to December 5. Screenings are held at the Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, NY) and at BAMcinématek.

This year’s program of the festival features a focus on female filmmakers. It includes Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not, the 2018 winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale, and Radu Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, the winner of the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this year.

Constantin Popescu’s thriller Pororoca, Andrei Cretulescu’s Charleston, Daniel Sandu’s box-office hit One Step Behind the Seraphim, the 2018 winner of most Gopo Awards, the awards of the Romanian film industry, will also be screened.

The full program is listed here.

