1 °C
Bucharest
Nov 20, 14:12

Romanian film festival starts in New York next week

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment
Russian film

Making Waves, the film festival showcasing the new Romanian cinema, takes place in New York from November 26 to December 5. Screenings are held at the Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, NY) and at BAMcinématek.

This year’s program of the festival features a focus on female filmmakers. It includes Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not, the 2018 winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale, and Radu Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, the winner of the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this year.

Constantin Popescu’s thriller Pororoca, Andrei Cretulescu’s Charleston, Daniel Sandu’s box-office hit One Step Behind the Seraphim, the 2018 winner of most Gopo Awards, the awards of the Romanian film industry, will also be screened.

The full program is listed here.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now