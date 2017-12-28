Romanian equipment producer changes owner after international deal

US group JR Automation, a manufacturer of automated equipment for the automotive industry, constructions and pharma industry, has acquired US group Doerfer, which controls the local firm FSA, with operations in Cluj-Napoca, North-Western Romania, according to Profit.ro. The transaction was publicly announced on December 21.

FSA Romania is a supplier of assembly stations and lines for automotive producers such as Dacia, Continental, Peugeot Citroen, Renault, Ford. The company is the former Tehnomat Inginerie Industriala, established in 1998 and subsequently taken over by the French company Fabricom Systèmes d’Assemblage. Fabricom is part of the Suez Energie Services division of the French energy group GDF Suez.

In April 2015, Doerfer Companies, a US designer, manufacturer and integrator of automation systems, bought the majority stake in FSA Systemes D’Assemblage, and GDF Suez remained with a minority stake in the company.

JR Automation, which has now bought FSA Romania, was set up in 1980. It was acquired by Crestview Partners in 2015, a New York-based investment fund.

FSA Romania recorded a turnover of RON 84.5 million (EUR 18.1 million) and a net profit of RON 6.7 million (EUR 1.4 million) last year.

