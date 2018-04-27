Over 100 horses participate in Romanian equestrian competition

The seventh edition of the “Equestria Cup” National Equestrian Sports Competition will bring more than 100 horses to the Equestria Base located on the Bucharest-Ploiesti road, at the entrance in Tâncăbeşti.

The over 100 sport horses belong to breeds such as Selle Francais, Oldenburg, Royal Dutch van Blut and Hanover.

The participants will race in competitions with various degrees of difficulty, suitable for children and amateurs, as well as seniors with experience. The prizes for this year’s edition of the competition amount to RON 40,000.

The event will be organized between May 4 and May 6.

Irina Marica, [email protected]