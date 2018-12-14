Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 1 mln in new platform for integrated tourism services

Dragoș Cătălinoiu Gociman and Gabriel Iliescu invested almost EUR 1 million in MyPal.travel, an online information, booking, and payment system for integrated travel services in destinations around the world.

The new platform can be used to find information on tourist destinations, but users can also make integrated bookings and pay for several types of tourist services, including car rentals, tickets to matches and concerts or tourist trips, according to Dragoș Cătălinoiu Gociman.

The two entrepreneurs believe that the new online tool would help users save time when planning a vacation. Gabriel Iliescu explained that studies have shown that tourists end up visiting up to 38 different sites and spend up to 30 hours for documentation when they want to plan a holiday – which includes booking a flight, accommodation or transportation.

MyPal.travel is not the first investment of this kind made by the two Romanians. They also launched ViziteazaDelta.ro in the spring of 2018, following investments of over EUR 130,000. This platform promotes integrated tourist packages (accommodation, transport, meal, excursions, leisure) for the Danube Delta. Packages for this destination have also been integrated in the new tourist platform MyPal.travel.

In addition, the two Romanian entrepreneurs are also working on a new project called Spremunte.ro.

Dragoş Cătălinoiu Gociman has worked in the media for 17 years and, since 2010, he has also invested in Danube Delta Resort, one of the most popular tourist resorts in the Danube Delta.

Gabriel Iliescu has worked for 11 years in the human resources department of multinationals, and the highest position occupied was Senior Manager at Cosmote Romania (now Telekom Romania). He has decided to become an entrepreneur in 2014, continuing to carry out projects in HR, along with a young team of specialists.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)