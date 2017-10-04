Romanian entrepreneurs launch medical advice platform

The Ţiboc family, who controls the Romanian electro-IT retailer QuickMobile, have established the medical advice platform Doclandia.ro.

The platform was set up with a EUR 500,000 investment covering the technology, the operational costs and the launch.

Doclandia aims to connect patients and doctors, who offer advice to those looking for an informed opinion on common health problems that cannot be addressed immediately with a visit to a hospital or a medical cabinet. The opinions received through the platform are not considered a medical diagnosis or a recommendation about a certain medical treatment.

The users can contract a monthly, EUR 10 subscription or a yearly EUR 100 one, and are automatically connected with a doctor. The subscribers can upload various medical documents and tests into their account and receive counseling. Some 50 doctors are currently available through the Doclandia platform.

The founders say the project targets both the residents of Romania but also those living in the diaspora.

“We want to convince Romanians that self-diagnosis, through internet searches, only adds an extra stress most of the times. This is how the idea of Doclandia emerged: an online, secure platform, that brings information from safe, medical sources to those in need of answers,” Matei Țiboc, a founder of Doclandia, said.

“Over the past years we noticed a proliferation of platforms that offer, without any censorship of ethics, all sorts of solutions, revolutionary treatments, information presented as sensational. These end up making a lot of damage, because a very important think is at stake- everyone’s health. This is why the best solution by far is to have a solid, safe and accessible connection between the patient and the doctor, with a competent information flux,” dr. Vasi Rădulescu, Chief Medical Doclandia, explained.

The Ţiboc family is ranked 233rd in the Romanian magazine’s Capital Top 300 Richest Romanians, with a EUR 27 million fortune.

