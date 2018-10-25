Romanian entrepreneurs, awarded at Central Europe startup competition

Two of this year’s prizes of the Central European Startup Awards (CESA), an event recognizing the startup ecosystem in the region, went to entrepreneurs in Romania.

The Romanian winners were Instant Factoring, named Best Fintech Startup, and entrepreneur Alexandru Iliescu, named Founder of the Year.

Alexandru Iliescu is the founder of language learning app Mondly. The app has over 30 million users in 190 countries. While most language learning apps let users learn from English, Mondly allows them to learn from any of the 33 languages it makes available. The app is developed by the Brasov-based ATi Studios, established by Iliescu and his brother. In March 2018, the MondlyAR module was launched. It uses augmented reality to help users learn faster. A virtual teacher interacts with the user, asks questions and corrects mistakes.

Instant Factoring is an online factoring platform, giving access to cash for small entrepreneurs in maximum 24 hours by converting the receivables of the companies that join into liquidity. Companies can sell an unlimited number of invoices that have not reached their due date. The board of the startup includes Cristian Ionescu, a former CEO of Coface Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia; Piotr Swieboda, CEO of Inovo VC; and Alexandru Lăpușan, a founder of IT solutions company Zitec.

Startups and entrepreneurs from 10 countries competed at this year’s edition of CESA. They came from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

(Photo: Central European Startup Awards Facebook Page)

