Romanian calls emergency number and asks for help to clear driveway of snow

A man from Rediu, a commune in Vaslui county, in Eastern in Romania, called the emergency number 112 and asked the operators to send someone to shovel the snow from his driveway, local Vremeanoua.ro reported.

He said the snow covered his driveway and thus he can’t drive to the store to buy bread. As this was not an emergency, the authorities decided to let the man shovel the snow by himself.

According to the local publication, the man lives in one of the Vaslui City Hall’s social houses.

