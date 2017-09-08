Romanian-Dutch duo win US Open men’s doubles title

Romanian tennis ace Horia Tecau and his Dutch teammate Jean Julien Rojer won the US Open men’s doubles final on Friday. They beat Spanish duo Marc and Feliciano Lopez in two sets ended 6-4, 6-3.

This is the second Grand Slam title for Horia Tecau and Jean Julien Rojer, who also won the Wimbledon final in 2015.

The Romanian-Dutch team, who have been playing together since early 2014, have won 17 ATP tournaments together. This year, they have already won four ATP titles.

Horia Tecau, 32, was also supposed to play in the mixed doubles semifinals on Friday evening, together with American CoCo Vandeweghe.

[email protected]