by Romania Insider
Genica Boerica

A 19-year old driver from the Western Romania city of Arad got a RON 1,160 (EUR 250) fine from the local police after he was photographed doing balance exercises on the roof of his moving car. No one was driving the car at that moment, although there were other passengers onboard, according to News.ro.

The photo was posted on the Radar Arad Facebook group by Sighete Aurel Mircea

The photos posted on the Internet by witnesses helped the Police identify the reckless driver. He admitted his actions and had no objections to the fine, according to a spokesperson of the Arad Traffic Police.

The driver had got his driver’s license less than a year ago and had a beginner sign on his car’s rear window.

