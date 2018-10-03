Romanian documentary nominated for Prix Europa 2018

Romanian documentary On My Way – A Film About Will and Change, directed by Ana Preda, was nominated at the Prix Europa 2018, Europe’s largest annual tri-medial festival and competition. Prix Europa was founded by the European Parliament and the European Commission.

The Romanian production competes against 24 other documentaries from 14 countries. These productions will be screened in Berlin and Potsdam between October 14 and October 19, at Prix Europa Festival. The winners will be announced on October 19.

Following this nomination, the Romanian documentary qualifies automatically for another international preselection, that of the Fipadoc – International Documentary Festival to be held in Biarritz, France, between January 22 and January 27, 2019.

On My Way – A Film About Will and Changes focuses on famous Romanian ultra-marathon runner Tibi Useriu and his transformation. Former criminal convicted for armed robbery and imprisoned in a high security prison in Germany, helped by his family, Tibi Useriu became a successful ultra-marathon runner and social activist.

Useriu managed a great performance this year, when he won the Arctic Ultra 6633 race for the third time in a row.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Prix Europa – The European Broadcasting Festival)