Romanian documentary films screened at dedicated festival

Docuart Fest, a festival of Romanian documentary films, takes place in Bucharest between September 26 and October 1. The screenings will take place at the Romanian Peasant Museum cinema, at Arcub, and at Stirbei Center.

The festival includes several competition sections, meetings with directors, debates and various masterclasses. Besides the main competition section, there is one dedicated to student productions and one to TV documentaries.

The event also features a Focus section, dedicated to director Copel Moscu. Nine of his documentary films will be screened here. A separate section will show the student documentaries of now established directors such as Florin Iepan, Cristian Mungiu, Radu Muntean, Călin Peter Netzer, Ionuţ Teianu and others. Static and Dynamic is a section that aims to show how photography can be included in documentary film, while a section of archive documentaries will mark 90 years since the death of King Ferdinand.

Entrance to the screenings is free.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo source: Docuart Facebook Page)

