Romanian destinations, on Lonely Planet list of best Trips app stories

An article outlining several destinations in Romania has been included in a Lonely Planet list of some of the best stories shared through the Trips app of travel magazine. The same list covers destinations in Mexico, Peru, and Tunisia.

The Romania story was submitted by Jorge Oliveira, who explored Romania by car. In nine days, he covered ten places in central Romania.

The first stop was in Sinaia, where he visited the convent of Sinaia, the Pelisor and Peles castles. The Bran castle, also known as Dracula’s castle, was next on the list, together with an exploration of the Brasov -Rupea – Viscri – Sighisoara area.

The road trip included stops in Sighisoara, Cluj-Napoca, the Turda Salt Mine, and Sibiu. The visit to Romania ended with time spent in Bucharest, where one of the sites visited was the People’s Palace.

The full article can be read here.

