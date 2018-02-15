Romanian dentist gets big fine after her office is robbed

A dentist in Bucharest experienced a rather strange situation after reporting that her office had been robbed.

The dentist received a fine of RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) after reporting the robbery to the Police, because she “favored the offender by failing to carry out the risk analysis of the apartment’s physical security,” dentist Ruxandra Zogorean said in a Facebook post, cited by local Digi24. She said they had no idea that they have to do such an analysis, and a warning notice instead of a fine would have been more normal in this case.

The dentist tells in her Facebook post how the thief entered the dentist office at around 4:00 in the morning, being caught by the surveillance cameras. The images were given to the Police at the time the robbery was reported, images that show the thief’s face. Thus, the dentist office staff was hoping the Police would call soon to let them know the thief was caught. Instead, a week later, they received the fine.

“It is absolutely shocking what is happening and the Police, which should protect us, is doing such abuses,” Ruxandra Zogorean said in her Facebook post.

Irina Marica, [email protected]