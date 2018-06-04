21.5 °C
Romanian cyclist wins Tour de Korea

by Irina Marica
Romanian cyclist Serghei Ţvetcov won Tour de Korea, a professional road bicycle racing stage race held in South Korea.

This is the biggest performance in the career of the 29-year-old cyclist born in Chisinau, local Digi24 reported. The second and third places were occupied by a Kazakh and an Italian athlete, respectively.

The last round of South Korea’s bicycle race took place on the streets of Seoul.

The Tour de Korea race has been taking place South Korea since 2001 as part of the UCI Asia Tour.

(photo source: Tour de Korea on Facebook)

