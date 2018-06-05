Romanian named Chief Technology Officer of Orange Belgium

Orange Romania’s technical director Stefan Ionut Slavnicu, will leave the company after 18 months. He will take over as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Orange Belgium.

Meanwhile, Orange Romania has started the procedure for recruiting a new CTO.

Orange Belgium, the former Mobistar, has over 3 million clients, being among the top mobile operators on this market.

Stefan Ionut Slavnicu started working for Orange Romania some 18 years ago, as a network engineer. In 2014, he was appointed CTO of Orange Romania, replacing Madalina Suceveanu, who was appointed CEO of Orange Ireland.

Slavnicu recently announced that Orange would invest EUR 100 million this year in developing its local network and that the 5G technology would become available in Romania in 2020.

[email protected]

(photo source: Orange.be)