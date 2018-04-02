Romanian takes over as country manager Unilever Baltics

Romanian Ana-Maria Paslaru, the Marketing Director of Unilever South Central Europe, will take over as Country Managing Director of Unilever Baltics.

The Baltics make a separate business unit within Unilever Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the region which also includes Unilever South Central Europe (USCE).

Ana-Maria Paslaru has been Marketing Director Home & Personal Care USCE & CEE Home Care since 2015. She started her career within the company in 2007.

Monica Tamas, Senior Category Manager Laundry within Unilever South Central Europe, will be promoted to Home and Personal Care Leader and join the USCE board. She joined the company in 2013.

