Romania’s construction sector has the potential to reach 15% of the GDP

The share of the construction sector in Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went down from over 11% in the 2007-2008 boom years to only 4%. However, the sector has the potential to reach 15% of the GDP, according to the Economy Ministry’s National Competitiveness Strategy for 2015-2020, quoted by News.ro.

“To make the investments needed for economic development, a well-developed construction sector is needed,” according to the document.

The economic sectors identified as having the potential to develop in Romania in the future, according to the strategy, are: tourism and ecotourism, textile and leather industry, furniture industry, construction, automotive industry, creative industries, IT&C, food and beverage industry, healthcare, energy and environment management, and biotechnologies.

