Romanian companies’ office fit-out costs reach EUR 800 per sqm

by Romania Insider
Romanian companies spend between EUR 300 and EUR 800 per sqm to fit out their offices, according to a survey by JLL Romania.

The budgets for equipping the office space differ according to the tenants’ field of activity. IT companies invest the largest amounts, as the competition to attract talent is fierce.

“Developers, investors and tenants pay more attention to the office space due to the changes in employees’ habits and expectations,” according to JLL Romania.

Companies’ office fit-out costs are similar in the region, namely EUR 530 per sqm in Prague, or EUR 500 per sqm in Warsaw or Budapest. These costs are higher in Western Europe, where they reach EUR 880 per sqm in London or EUR 835 per sqm in Frankfurt.

