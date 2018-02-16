Romanian commune to have Dubai-like bus stations

The City Hall of Brazi, a small commune in Prahova county, wants to invest EUR 100,000 in bus stations like in Dubai.

The City Hall posted a photo of such a station on its Facebook page, accompanied by the message: “Comfort and respect for the citizens of Brazi commune – the future bus stops! Unique in Romania!”

Brazi mayor Radu Leonas told local Mediafax that the commune’s future bus stops would look like those in Dubai. He said the stations in Dubai inspired him.

“We have allotted the necessary money for this project. A station will cost around EUR 10,000,” the mayor said. This means that a total of ten bus stations are to be built within this project.

Small Romanian village lacks water network, builds synthetic football field

Media: Romanian mayor spends his commune’s revenues for three years on garbage bins

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Comuna Brazi on Facebook)