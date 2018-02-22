Romanian co-founded startup receives close to USD 4 million for employee insights service

London-based startup StatusToday, co-founded by Romanian Mircea Dănilă Dumitrescu and Ankur Modi, announced it received a USD 3.91 million investment to further develop its AI-powered employee insights service.

Ankur Modi (pictured right) is the CEO of StatusToday, while Mircea Dănilă Dumitrescu (pictured left) is the CTO of the company.

The seed investment was led by Local Globe, with Notion Capital and Brent Hobermann’s new seed fund Firstminute Capital. Other participants in the round included Entrepreneur First’s follow-on fund, Force Over Mass Capital, Philipp Moehring and Andy Chung of AngelList, and other industry angels.

StatusToday has developed a platform that uses behavioral artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce risk by analyzing employee data. It allows companies to “gain better visibility of how their workforce is operating and implement improvements.” In doing so, it helps reduce problems by identifying risks, like regulatory breaches, before they become an issue. It can detect, for instance, abnormal file exploration and access from unusual locations.

From the employee perspective, StatusToday can “empower them to set personal benchmarks, given the ability to compare themselves across different roles and industry standards and see when they are the most productive in the day.”

The demo version of the platform was launched in mid-2017. The startup already has 200 client companies from 22 countries.

(Photo: statustoday.com)

