Three Romanian citizens detained in France for family allowance fraud

Three Romanian-born Roma citizens have been detained in Valencienne, in northern France, and charged with drafting 1,200 false files in order to receive family allowance and other welfare benefits, Digi24.ro reported. The damage to the French state amounts to EUR 1.7 million.

The three would make up files in the name of young women stating that they worked as authorized natural persons (PFA) in the area of scrap recovery. Later, the women would declare they were pregnant and receive the family allowance. They were using fake ID cards and Romanian birth certificates when filing the requests for family allowance.

The investigation started after the authorities noticed an unusual increase in the number of entrepreneur files submitted in the Valenciennes area.

The money obtained reached Romania, where it was invested in real estate, mainly in the region of Moldova, the home of the arrested three.

One of the three accused of embezzlement is also charged with sexual aggression on a minor. Other members of the network are presumed to have returned to Romania.

