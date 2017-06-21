Romanian orders one of the only 150 Aston Martin Valkyrie models

An Aston Martin Valkyrie car, only 150 models of which will be manufactured, is going to Romania. Professional pilot Bogdan Căpuşan ordered it, automarket.ro reported.

The car is estimated to cost around GBP 2-3 million and is due for first deliveries in 2019, according to www.autocar.co.uk. The car was developed together with Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing. Besides the 150 road-only models, there will also be 25 track-only cars.

The Romanian pilot, who is based in Cluj-Napoca, published on his Instagram account an announcement that he was fitted for his new car, automarket.ro wrote.

Bogdan Căpuşan is the son of Cluj millionaire Chimu Căpuşan, ranked at the 381 spot in the Forbes 400, with a fortune of EUR 7 million, Adevarul reported. He is passionate about luxury cars and owns several such models.

The Valkyrie hypercar will come with a seven-speed automatic gearbox designed and built by Ricardo, www.autocar.co.uk reported. The experience of British firm Ricardo extends from motorsport to building engines for McLaren road cars.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aston Martin on Twitter)