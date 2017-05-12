Romanian, British, US forces start joint exercise in the Black Sea

Over 700 military from Romania, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. started on May 12 an extensive training exercise in the Black Sea.

Romania’s King Ferdinand frigate, the Lt. Dimitrie Nicolescu and Lupu Dinescu maritime dredgers, and the USS Oscar Austin destroyer will perform anti-submarine and anti land threats procedures. The enemy will be simulated with the help of two MIG21 LanceR aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces and two Typhoon fighters of the British Air Forces.

The USS Oscar Austin destroyer stopped in the Constanta port for one day, and its crew is scheduled for official visits at the Fleet Commandment and other local public institutions.

The exercises are meant to increase the instruction level of the crew of the participating ships and consolidate interoperability between NATO member countries participating in the exercise.

U.S. Ambassador: 30,000 NATO troops to participate in large-scale military drill in Romania

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wikipedia)