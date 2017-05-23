23.5 °C
Bucharest
May 23, 17:10

Romanian brigade joins German army

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Germany has managed to take a radical step this year towards a European army without raising much political interest after announcing an integration of the armed forces with the Czech Republic and Romania, according to the magazine Foreign Policy.

The Romanian army will not fully join the German army Bundeswehr, and the same applies to the armed forces of the Czech Republic. However, Romania and the Czech Republic will each integrate a brigade into the German army in the coming months, reports local News.ro.

The “General Grigore Balan” 81 brigade, which is deployed at the Bistrita garrison, will join the German Army’s Rapid Forces Division in the next few months. Moreover, the 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade of the Czech Republic, which participated in military operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo, will become part of the German 10th Army Division.

The Czech and Romanian brigades will follow the path of two Dutch brigades, one of which has already joined the Rapid Forces Division, and the other joined the German 1st Army Division.

editor@romania-insider.com

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list