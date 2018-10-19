Romanian man uses ax to kill bear that attacked his wife

A bear attacked a woman in her house’s garden in the village of Plăieţu, in Prahova county, and her husband used an ax to hit the animal and save her, local News.ro reported.

The 58-year-old woman suffered injuries to her left arm and leg, but managed to escape the bear attack after her husband hit and killed the bear with the ax.

The local ambulance service took the woman to the hospital. Her husband did not need medical care following the incident.

In mid-August this year, environment minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said that global warming and the related climate effects are among the causes for the bear attacks in Romania, as it leads to the shortening of the bears’ hibernation period and to behavioral changes.

She also said the former technocrat government led by Dacian Ciolos is responsible for this situation. Many bear attacks have been reported in Romania, and the minister said another main cause is “the total lack of control over the issue in the 400 days of technocrat governing, when absolutely nothing was done for its management, and the good projects started before 2016 were completely stopped.”

Irina Marica, [email protected]