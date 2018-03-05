Romanian Army looking to hire over 6,000 people

Some 6,400 new positions will be unlocked in the Romanian Army based on a memorandum the government approved at the end of February, defense minister Mihai Fifor said on Friday, March 2.

The Army is looking to hire soldiers, noncommissioned officers, military foremen, and officers, according to Fifor. Some 400 open positions for doctors and 50 for psychologists also need to be filled.

The Army thus plans to compensate the early retirement of some 8,000 people from the Romanian Army last summer, before the Government changed the rules on the special pensions for the military personnel.

[email protected]