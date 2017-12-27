Romanian appliance producer maintains net salaries of its 3,600 employees

Arctic, the largest household appliance manufacturer in Romania and one of the most important employers in the Damboviţa county, will keep the net salaries of its 3,600 employees unchanged following the transfer of social contributions to employees from January 1, next year.

The company will incur the expenses related to the transfer of social contributions. “We want the Arctic employees not to feel the amendments to the Fiscal Code,” Arctic HR manager Gabriela Coman said.

She didn’t disclose details of employees’ salaries. However, she said that besides the monthly wage Arctic provides its employees with a package of benefits including holiday bonuses, medical and life insurance, meal vouchers, transportation to and from work, free medical examinations within the company’s cabinets, financial aid for special events in family.

Arctic is the leader of the home appliance market in Romania. It owns the largest home appliance factory in Continental Europe, the Gaesti factory, producing up to 31 million refrigerators.

It is also one of the most important employers in Romania, with over 3,600 employees, including subcontractors, and a turnover of RON 2 billion (EUR 431 million) in 2016. Some 87% of Arctic’s total production is exported to more than 70 countries.

In 2017, Arctic started the construction work for a new washing machine factory, which will be located in Ulmi, Dambovita county. The new investment is greenfield.

