Romanian, jury member of 2019 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture

Romanian architect Ștefan Ghenciulescu is one of the jury members of the 2019 Mies van der Rohe Award, the EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture. The prize is granted every two years to “acknowledge and reward quality architectural production in Europe.”

He will assess the nominated works, alongside Dorte Mandrup (Chairwoman), George Arbid, Angelika Fitz, Kamiel Klaasse, María Langarita and Frank McDonald.

Ghenciulescu is the chief editor of architecture magazine Zeppelin and co-founder of Zeppelin Association. He teaches at the Ion Mincu Arhcitecture and Urbanism University in Bucharest. He is the author, or co-author and co-editor of 12 books and several exhibitions and research projects

At this edition of the competition, 7 projects built in Romania made the list of 383 nominated works. They are: Londra Housing in Bucharest; Werk Restaurant in Hunedoara; Ion Oblemenco Stadium in Craiova; the equestrian center in Sânsimion; the project of the restoration and refurbishment of the headquarters of the Order of Architects of Romania, Bucharest branch; Occidentului 40 house in Bucharest; and Oromolu Office in Bucharest.

The nominated Romanian projects can be seen here.

In January 2019, the jury will shortlist 40 projects. The 5 finalists will be announced in February, and the projects will be visited in early-April. The winners will be announced in mid-April.

At the 2017 edition, ten architecture offices in Romania and their works were on the list of nominees for the Mies van der Rohe Award. One of the nominated projects, the Cultural Palace in Blaj, later won the 2017 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards in the Conservation category.

(Photo:EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award Facebook Page)

[email protected]