Romania turns back clocks to winter time on Sunday

Romania will switch to winter time this Sunday, October 29, when the clocks will be turned backwards one hour. Thus, 04.00 on Sunday morning will become 03.00. This means that Sunday will be the longest day of the year, with 25 hours.

The winter time will end on March 25, 2018.

The hour change will not modify the train schedule in Romania, according to the railways company CFR. The passenger trains will depart according to the official summer time by 04:00, while those scheduled to depart from stations after that hour will leave according to the official train schedule based on the winter time.

Irina Marica, [email protected]