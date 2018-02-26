-8.5 °C
Romania ends PyeongChang Winter Olympics with no medals

by Irina Marica
The Romanian delegation has returned from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games organized in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea without any medals.

Romania’s best result at the Winter Olympics was achieved by Raluca Stramaturaru, 32, who ranked seventh in the women’s single luge competition.

This was also one of Romania’s best performances at the Winter Olympics ever. Back in 1994, Ioan Apostol and Liviu Cepoi managed a better result at the Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, when they ranked sixth in the men’s doubles luge competition. Before that, at Albertville in 1992, the Romanian duo Ioan Apostol – Liviu Cepoi ranked fourth in the luge competition, and Mihaela Dascalu took the sixth place in speed skating.

The Romanian delegation’s second-best result at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics was that of Raluca Stramaturaru, Valentin Cretu, Cosmin Atodiresei and Stefan Musei, who ranked tenth in the luge – team relay competition.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games ended on February 25. Romania’s delegation was made up of 26 athletes.

