Romania will host World Rescue Challenge 2017

Targu Mures, a city in north-central Romania, will host the World Rescue Challenge 2017 from August 30 to September 3 of this year.

It will be the first time when the event is organized in Romania. The competition sees world class rescue and trauma teams compete annually in an event designed to challenge emergency service personnel by developing and enhancing their existing skills. It also helps raise awareness of the global problem of road death and injury.

A total of 36 rescue teams are expected to participate in the World Rescue Challenge 2017, in Targu Mures. Teams from the US, South Africa, Australia, UK, Canada, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Argentina have already registered for the event, according to General Dorin Oltean, chief inspector of the “Horea” Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Mures County, reports local Agerpres.

The competition will consist of a 10-minute quick test, a standard 20-minute test, each with one incarcerated victim and different degrees of difficulty, and a 30-minute complex test, plus a trauma competition.

Last year’s World Rescue Challenge was organized in Brazil. The firefighters and paramedics who represented Romania placed at number 15 in the overall ranking.

Find out more about World Rescue Challenge 2017 here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]