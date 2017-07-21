Romania wants to host European Medicines Agency HQ

Romania’s Government completed yesterday its application to host the European Medicines Agency in Bucharest.

Several Romanian officials, including the health minister Florian Bodog, will go on a visit to the EMA headquarters in London on Monday.

“Attracting a European Union agency would help increase Romania’s role and visibility as a member state. We have a viable proposal, and Romania has a substantial expertise in the medical sector,” said the Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.

The European Commission will examine the proposals and send its own assessment to the General Secretariat of the Council by September 15, 2017. The final decision will be made in November, after successive rounds of secret ballots, with each member state having an equal number of votes.

